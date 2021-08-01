Previous
You belong among the wildflowers….. by cashep19
147 / 365

You belong among the wildflowers…..

Great song by Tom Petty and a beautiful view on my walk through a Chicago park today!
1st August 2021

Carrie Shepeard

