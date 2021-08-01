Sign up
You belong among the wildflowers…..
Great song by Tom Petty and a beautiful view on my walk through a Chicago park today!
Carrie Shepeard
@cashep19
In a world that moves too fast, my aim is to capture the little things that bring great joy.
Tags
#summer
,
#nature
,
#365project
,
#wildflowers
,
#chicago
