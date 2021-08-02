Sign up
148 / 365
Reading Bench
I can’t wait to return to this hidden little part of the forest with a good book.
2nd August 2021
2nd Aug 21
Carrie Shepeard
@cashep19
In a world that moves too fast, my aim is to capture the little things that bring great joy.
141
142
143
144
145
146
147
148
Tags
#nature
,
#bench
,
#365project
,
#reading
,
#forest
Shutterbug
ace
Beautiful spot. Love the light and all the greenery.
August 3rd, 2021
Lynda McG
ace
Nice place to sit
August 3rd, 2021
