Sunflower fields forever….. by cashep19
149 / 365

Sunflower fields forever…..

I found this sunflower farm today near my house. It was GORGEOUS! This is the first year they have had a crop of flowers like this. I even left with a bouquet I picked myself.
3rd August 2021

Carrie Shepeard

@cashep19
In a world that moves too fast, my aim is to capture the little things that bring great joy.
