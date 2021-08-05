Sign up
Previous
Next
151 / 365
Stand out from the crowd!
Last sunflower post for awhile, but this unique variety was too interesting to pass up capturing!
5th August 2021
5th Aug 21
Carrie Shepeard
@cashep19
In a world that moves too fast, my aim is to capture the little things that bring great joy.
Photo Details
Lois
ace
It’s a beauty!
August 6th, 2021
Shutterbug
ace
Certainly is a a special color. Lovely shot of it’s beautiful color and detail.
August 6th, 2021
Valerie Chesney
ace
Such a beauty, a spectacular colour...I have loved these shots,
August 6th, 2021
