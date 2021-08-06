Previous
Next
I spy a photographer by cashep19
152 / 365

I spy a photographer

Had some fun using a mirror while shooting some views of this lighthouse!
6th August 2021 6th Aug 21

Carrie Shepeard

@cashep19
In a world that moves too fast, my aim is to capture the little things that bring great joy.
41% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Peter Dulis ace
Cute
August 7th, 2021  
Mickey Anderson ace
Very cool, nice effect!
August 7th, 2021  
bkb in the city
@brillomick Great capture
August 7th, 2021  
Bill ace
What an interesting way to shoot a selfie.
August 7th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise