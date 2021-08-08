Sign up
154 / 365
Purple Cattails
Never seen these before so I had to take a photo. And because purple is also one of my favorite colors 😉
8th August 2021
8th Aug 21
Carrie Shepeard
@cashep19
In a world that moves too fast, my aim is to capture the little things that bring great joy.
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS Rebel T7
Taken
7th August 2021 2:05pm
Tags
#summer
,
#nature
,
#cattails
,
#365project
,
#purple
LManning (Laura)
ace
I love the low pov! That looks to me like Blazing Star, sometimes also called Prairie Gay Feather.
August 8th, 2021
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
How lovely!
August 9th, 2021
