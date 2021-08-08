Previous
Purple Cattails by cashep19
154 / 365

Purple Cattails

Never seen these before so I had to take a photo. And because purple is also one of my favorite colors 😉
8th August 2021 8th Aug 21

Carrie Shepeard

@cashep19
In a world that moves too fast, my aim is to capture the little things that bring great joy.
LManning (Laura) ace
I love the low pov! That looks to me like Blazing Star, sometimes also called Prairie Gay Feather.
August 8th, 2021  
marlboromaam (Mags) ace
How lovely!
August 9th, 2021  
