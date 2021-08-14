Sign up
160 / 365
Next
160 / 365
Tree of life
A beautiful summer afternoon under the shade of this tree
14th August 2021
14th Aug 21
2
0
Carrie Shepeard
@cashep19
In a world that moves too fast, my aim is to capture the little things that bring great joy.
Photo Details
12
2
365
iPhone 8 Plus
12th August 2021 11:14am
Tags
#summer
,
#nature
,
#tree
,
#365project
,
#leaves
Krista Marson
ace
So very nice
August 15th, 2021
Shutterbug
ace
Looks like a wonderful place to enjoy nature. Pretty symmetrical shot.
August 15th, 2021
