When flowers block your path…… by cashep19
When flowers block your path……

Not necessarily the worst problem!
16th August 2021 16th Aug 21

Carrie Shepeard

@cashep19
In a world that moves too fast, my aim is to capture the little things that bring great joy.
amyK ace
Fun composition
August 17th, 2021  
Peter Dulis ace
Nice light
August 17th, 2021  
