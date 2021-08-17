Previous
A Sweet Summer Smile by cashep19
163 / 365

A Sweet Summer Smile

I’ve been doing more photo sessions with family and friends lately and I took this picture of my cousin’s beautiful daughter in a field of wildflowers. Quintessential summer backdrop!
17th August 2021 17th Aug 21

Carrie Shepeard

@cashep19
In a world that moves too fast, my aim is to capture the little things that bring great joy.
marlboromaam (Mags) ace
What a pretty young lady!
August 18th, 2021  
Carrie Shepeard
@marlboromaam thank you! She sure is!
August 18th, 2021  
Maggiemae ace
She's very forthcoming - some of my youngness, poke their tongue out or hide!
August 18th, 2021  
Shutterbug ace
So pretty and her dress and her smile fit right into that background.
August 19th, 2021  
