163 / 365
A Sweet Summer Smile
I’ve been doing more photo sessions with family and friends lately and I took this picture of my cousin’s beautiful daughter in a field of wildflowers. Quintessential summer backdrop!
17th August 2021
17th Aug 21
Carrie Shepeard
@cashep19
In a world that moves too fast, my aim is to capture the little things that bring great joy.
Camera
Canon EOS Rebel T7
Taken
14th August 2021 9:10pm
#portrait
#summer
#365project
#wildflowers
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
What a pretty young lady!
August 18th, 2021
Carrie Shepeard
@marlboromaam
thank you! She sure is!
August 18th, 2021
Maggiemae
ace
She's very forthcoming - some of my youngness, poke their tongue out or hide!
August 18th, 2021
Shutterbug
ace
So pretty and her dress and her smile fit right into that background.
August 19th, 2021
