Vintage Cameras Are Works of Art! by cashep19
Vintage Cameras Are Works of Art!

I saw these beauties displayed at the Milwaukee Art Museum. In honor of National Photographer Day being this week, I snapped a photo in commemoration! 📸
20th August 2021 20th Aug 21

Carrie Shepeard

@cashep19
In a world that moves too fast, my aim is to capture the little things that bring great joy.
marlboromaam (Mags) ace
Cool find! Love their colors.
August 22nd, 2021  
