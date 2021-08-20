Sign up
Vintage Cameras Are Works of Art!
I saw these beauties displayed at the Milwaukee Art Museum. In honor of National Photographer Day being this week, I snapped a photo in commemoration! 📸
20th August 2021
20th Aug 21
Carrie Shepeard
@cashep19
In a world that moves too fast, my aim is to capture the little things that bring great joy.
Tags
#art
,
#365project
,
#vintage
,
#cameras
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
Cool find! Love their colors.
August 22nd, 2021
