Edge of England by cashep19
Edge of England

Saw this intriguing exhibit today at the art museum. It’s called “Edge of England” by Cornelia Parker. I love how unique it is.
21st August 2021 21st Aug 21

Carrie Shepeard

@cashep19
In a world that moves too fast, my aim is to capture the little things that bring great joy.
jackie edwards ace
Very unusual! You've photographed it well showing it's depth and transparency
August 21st, 2021  
Ingrid ace
I like it too. It is something I can look at for a very long time...
August 21st, 2021  
Carrie Shepeard
@jackies365 @ingrid01 thanks so much! I was so drawn to it in the museum!
August 21st, 2021  
