166 / 365
Edge of England
Saw this intriguing exhibit today at the art museum. It’s called “Edge of England” by Cornelia Parker. I love how unique it is.
21st August 2021
21st Aug 21
3
2
Carrie Shepeard
@cashep19
In a world that moves too fast, my aim is to capture the little things that bring great joy.
Tags
#art
,
#365project
jackie edwards
ace
Very unusual! You've photographed it well showing it's depth and transparency
August 21st, 2021
Ingrid
ace
I like it too. It is something I can look at for a very long time...
August 21st, 2021
Carrie Shepeard
@jackies365
@ingrid01
thanks so much! I was so drawn to it in the museum!
August 21st, 2021
