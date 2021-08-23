Previous
Holy Hill by cashep19
169 / 365

Holy Hill

One of my favorite cathedrals near my home. It looks so majestic up on this hillside.
23rd August 2021

Carrie Shepeard

@cashep19
In a world that moves too fast, my aim is to capture the little things that bring great joy.
