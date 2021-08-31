Previous
Next
A hand to hold by cashep19
177 / 365

A hand to hold

Took this touching shot at a recent photo shoot of a mother-daughter duo. Sometimes all it takes is a little hand to hold to remind you that these are the best of days 💗
31st August 2021 31st Aug 21

Carrie Shepeard

@cashep19
In a world that moves too fast, my aim is to capture the little things that bring great joy.
48% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise