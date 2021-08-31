Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
177 / 365
A hand to hold
Took this touching shot at a recent photo shoot of a mother-daughter duo. Sometimes all it takes is a little hand to hold to remind you that these are the best of days 💗
31st August 2021
31st Aug 21
0
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Carrie Shepeard
@cashep19
In a world that moves too fast, my aim is to capture the little things that bring great joy.
177
photos
89
followers
173
following
48% complete
View this month »
170
171
172
173
174
175
176
177
Photo Details
Views
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS Rebel T7
Taken
26th July 2021 8:49pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
#portrait
,
#365project
,
#hands
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close