179 / 365
Wait for me, Mom!
Another photo I took in Key West, FL. The roosters and chickens take to the streets there and it’s so fun to watch them!
2nd September 2021
2nd Sep 21
Carrie Shepeard
@cashep19
In a world that moves too fast, my aim is to capture the little things that bring great joy.
Tags
#365project
,
#walking
,
#florida
,
#keywest
,
#roosters
Lin
ace
Sweet
September 2nd, 2021
