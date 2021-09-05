Previous
Next
Taste Testers by cashep19
182 / 365

Taste Testers

I loved this vintage mural of women sampling Schmidt Beer. I came across it on our brewery tour in Minneapolis.
5th September 2021 5th Sep 21

Carrie Shepeard

@cashep19
In a world that moves too fast, my aim is to capture the little things that bring great joy.
50% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise