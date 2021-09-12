Previous
Hey Mr. Tambourine Man….. by cashep19
189 / 365

Hey Mr. Tambourine Man…..

Have you ever seen a sight like this? A sculpture made solely out of tambourines! It’s a new sight I happened upon this weekend in my city.
12th September 2021

Carrie Shepeard

@cashep19
In a world that moves too fast, my aim is to capture the little things that bring great joy.
marlboromaam (Mags) ace
Wow! What a cool find and shot!
September 12th, 2021  
