Last blooms of summer by cashep19
190 / 365

Last blooms of summer

Fall is fast approaching so it’s a treat to come across these beauties
13th September 2021 13th Sep 21

Carrie Shepeard

@cashep19
In a world that moves too fast, my aim is to capture the little things that bring great joy.
