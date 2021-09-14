Sign up
191 / 365
Bridge of Lights
Every night there is a light show on the Hoan Bridge in Milwaukee, WI. The theme of the light show varies based on the time of year and/or different events going on in the city. I’m so glad I was able to capture this last week!
14th September 2021
14th Sep 21
1
0
Carrie Shepeard
@cashep19
In a world that moves too fast, my aim is to capture the little things that bring great joy.
191
photos
91
followers
173
following
52% complete
View this month »
184
185
186
187
188
189
190
191
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 8 Plus
Taken
9th September 2021 11:25pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
#architecture
,
#365project
,
#bridge
,
#lightshow
KWind
ace
Pretty Bridge.
September 15th, 2021
