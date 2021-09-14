Previous
Bridge of Lights by cashep19
Bridge of Lights

Every night there is a light show on the Hoan Bridge in Milwaukee, WI. The theme of the light show varies based on the time of year and/or different events going on in the city. I’m so glad I was able to capture this last week!
14th September 2021 14th Sep 21

Carrie Shepeard

@cashep19
In a world that moves too fast, my aim is to capture the little things that bring great joy.
KWind ace
Pretty Bridge.
September 15th, 2021  
