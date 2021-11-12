Sign up
250 / 365
The fleeting colors of autumn
Going to miss this gold!
12th November 2021
12th Nov 21
6
5
Carrie Shepeard
@cashep19
In a world that moves too fast, my aim is to capture the little things that bring great joy.
253
photos
109
followers
185
following
69% complete
246
247
248
249
250
251
252
253
Views
12
Comments
6
Fav's
5
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 8 Plus
Taken
2nd November 2021 9:56am
Privacy
Public
Tags
#365project
,
#autumn
,
#leaves
,
#gold
Mags
ace
Just plain beautiful!
November 18th, 2021
Corinne
ace
Splendid!
November 18th, 2021
Carrie Shepeard
@marlboromaam
@cocobella
thank you so much ladies!
November 18th, 2021
Bill
ace
I really like this shot. The light is wonderful.
November 18th, 2021
Corinne C
ace
What a beautiful picture!
November 18th, 2021
sarah
ace
This is stunning the light is awesome
November 18th, 2021
