Previous
Next
253 / 365
Milwaukee Art Museum
The architecture of this art museum is stunning and unique!
15th November 2021
15th Nov 21
2
1
Carrie Shepeard
@cashep19
In a world that moves too fast, my aim is to capture the little things that bring great joy.
253
photos
109
followers
185
following
69% complete
246
247
248
249
250
251
252
253
Views
6
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS Rebel T7
Taken
19th September 2021 2:33pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
#art
,
#architecture
,
#365project
,
#museum
ace
Cool! It's like a bridge and ship in one.
November 18th, 2021
Wow it sure is !!!!
November 18th, 2021
