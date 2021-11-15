Previous
Milwaukee Art Museum by cashep19
Milwaukee Art Museum

The architecture of this art museum is stunning and unique!
15th November 2021 15th Nov 21

Carrie Shepeard

@cashep19
In a world that moves too fast, my aim is to capture the little things that bring great joy.
Mags ace
Cool! It's like a bridge and ship in one.
November 18th, 2021  
sarah ace
Wow it sure is !!!!
November 18th, 2021  
