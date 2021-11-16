Sign up
254 / 365
I think he loves me 🌷
Gorgeous flowers from my husband
16th November 2021
16th Nov 21
Carrie Shepeard
@cashep19
In a world that moves too fast, my aim is to capture the little things that bring great joy.
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 6
Taken
6th April 2018 5:42pm
Tags
#flowers
,
#365project
,
#roses
Corinne C
ace
Gorgeous flowers and captured!
November 18th, 2021
Diana
ace
You are such a lucky girl, what good taste hubby has! Lovely shot and great title.
November 18th, 2021
Carrie Shepeard
@corinnec
@ludwigsdiana
thank you! He’s a keeper! Flowers just make everything brighter!
November 18th, 2021
Ian George
ace
Beautiful blooms
November 18th, 2021
