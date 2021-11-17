Previous
Sunset like a painting by cashep19
255 / 365

Sunset like a painting

I love sunsets…..the sky always puts on an incredible show
17th November 2021 17th Nov 21

Carrie Shepeard

@cashep19
In a world that moves too fast, my aim is to capture the little things that bring great joy.
Lady Magpie (Heather) ace
Beautiful sky capture and as you say looks like a painting. FAV
November 18th, 2021  
Diana ace
Perfect capture and title.
November 18th, 2021  
Carrie Shepeard
@ladymagpie @ludwigsdiana thank you both!
November 18th, 2021  
Ian George ace
Beautiful
November 18th, 2021  
Lesley ace
Superb. All that drama really would make for a stunning painting.
November 18th, 2021  
Nick ace
Amazing Colours
November 18th, 2021  
