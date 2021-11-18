Sign up
256 / 365
The serenity of twilight
18th November 2021
18th Nov 21
4
1
Carrie Shepeard
@cashep19
In a world that moves too fast, my aim is to capture the little things that bring great joy.
257
photos
109
followers
187
following
7
4
1
365
iPhone 8 Plus
19th November 2021 4:19pm
Tags
#365project
,
#twilight
,
#fields
,
#countryside
Mags
ace
Glorious shades of blue!
November 20th, 2021
KV
ace
Such glorious color... very calming.
November 20th, 2021
Susan Wakely
ace
A great twilight capture.
November 20th, 2021
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely blue shot
November 20th, 2021
