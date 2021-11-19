Previous
The beauty of November sunsets by cashep19
The beauty of November sunsets

Caught this gorgeous sky setting over a farm out in the country yesterday. It was a sight!
19th November 2021 19th Nov 21

Carrie Shepeard

@cashep19
In a world that moves too fast, my aim is to capture the little things that bring great joy.
Mags ace
Beautiful colors over your country scene!
November 20th, 2021  
KV ace
Amazing! Super fav.
November 20th, 2021  
Susan Wakely ace
Lovely sunset.
November 20th, 2021  
Joan Robillard ace
AMazing sky
November 20th, 2021  
Maggiemae ace
Only just after 4pm and already a sunset! Ours is about 9pm! A beautiful sunset too!
November 20th, 2021  
Debra
What a spectacular sky! Great capture
November 20th, 2021  
