257 / 365
The beauty of November sunsets
Caught this gorgeous sky setting over a farm out in the country yesterday. It was a sight!
19th November 2021
19th Nov 21
Carrie Shepeard
@cashep19
In a world that moves too fast, my aim is to capture the little things that bring great joy.
257
photos
109
followers
187
following
250
251
252
253
254
255
256
257
Views
12
Comments
6
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 8 Plus
Taken
19th November 2021 4:18pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
#sunset
,
#country
,
#365project
,
#farm
,
#november
Mags
ace
Beautiful colors over your country scene!
November 20th, 2021
KV
ace
Amazing! Super fav.
November 20th, 2021
Susan Wakely
ace
Lovely sunset.
November 20th, 2021
Joan Robillard
ace
AMazing sky
November 20th, 2021
Maggiemae
ace
Only just after 4pm and already a sunset! Ours is about 9pm! A beautiful sunset too!
November 20th, 2021
Debra
What a spectacular sky! Great capture
November 20th, 2021
