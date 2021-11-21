Sign up
Time for fun
“Time for fun” is a welcoming statue to tourists and residents alike in tropical Key West, FL. The statue is located in Mallory Square. I was there 6 years ago today and took this photo. Can’t wait to go back to the island someday! 🌴
21st November 2021
21st Nov 21
Carrie Shepeard
@cashep19
In a world that moves too fast, my aim is to capture the little things that bring great joy.
Tags
#blackandwhite
,
#art
,
#365project
,
#sculpture
,
#florida
,
#keywest
KV
ace
Mallory Square is a very cool place as is Key West… very cool statue.
November 21st, 2021
Joan Robillard
ace
Great shot
November 21st, 2021
Mags
ace
Nice statue!
November 21st, 2021
