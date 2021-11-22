Previous
The Poetry of November by cashep19
The Poetry of November

All the colors and calm before the winter storms
22nd November 2021 22nd Nov 21

Carrie Shepeard

@cashep19
In a world that moves too fast, my aim is to capture the little things that bring great joy.
