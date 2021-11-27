Sign up
265 / 365
Bridge Over Calm Waters
I love finding hidden gems and walkways in the park!
27th November 2021
Carrie Shepeard
@cashep19
In a world that moves too fast, my aim is to capture the little things that bring great joy.
267
photos
111
followers
189
following
73% complete
View this month »
260
261
262
263
264
265
266
267
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 8 Plus
Taken
2nd November 2021 10:04am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
#park
,
#365project
,
#november
,
#bridge
Jacqueline
ace
Lovely place to go for a walk
November 30th, 2021
Monica
Beautiful spot!
November 30th, 2021
