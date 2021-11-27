Previous
Bridge Over Calm Waters by cashep19
265 / 365

Bridge Over Calm Waters

I love finding hidden gems and walkways in the park!
27th November 2021 27th Nov 21

Carrie Shepeard

@cashep19
In a world that moves too fast, my aim is to capture the little things that bring great joy.
Jacqueline ace
Lovely place to go for a walk
November 30th, 2021  
Monica
Beautiful spot!
November 30th, 2021  
