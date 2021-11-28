Previous
Casting a Mighty Shadow by cashep19
Casting a Mighty Shadow

Tall trees call for tall shadows
28th November 2021 28th Nov 21

Carrie Shepeard

@cashep19
In a world that moves too fast, my aim is to capture the little things that bring great joy.
Jacqueline ace
Wonderful view and so sunny!
November 30th, 2021  
