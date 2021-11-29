Previous
Cheers to another year! by cashep19
Cheers to another year!

I have been sick the past week and incommunicado. But I’m starting to come out of the woods now and yesterday I had a birthday. Age is a gift. Cheers to another trip around the sun!
29th November 2021 29th Nov 21

Carrie Shepeard

@cashep19
In a world that moves too fast, my aim is to capture the little things that bring great joy.
