20 in 20 by cassiep
7 / 365

20 in 20

I have resolved to walk at least 20 minutes each day in 2020. Here’s how I do it - on treadmill while watching The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.
7th January 2020 7th Jan 20

Cassie P

@cassiep
1% complete

