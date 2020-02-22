Previous
Still A Latte? by cassiep
42 / 365

Still A Latte?

Is it still a latte if you make it with half and half instead of milk? Does it matter if the result is creamy deliciousness?
22nd February 2020 22nd Feb 20

Cassie P

@cassiep
Photo Details

