158 / 365
Urban readjustment.
An old factory - which, contrary to this appearance, still looks as if it is being used for something - located at the bottom of a terraced street. The sky used to be full of these belching smoke.
1st May 2021
1st May 21
0
0
150
151
152
153
154
155
156
157
decay
,
bottle
,
urban
,
kiln
