Urban readjustment. by castlelass
Urban readjustment.

An old factory - which, contrary to this appearance, still looks as if it is being used for something - located at the bottom of a terraced street. The sky used to be full of these belching smoke.
1st May 2021 1st May 21

Hazel

@castlelass
