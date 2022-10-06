Decompress

A little early morning decompression with Pac-Man. I think his poor little brain had enough before 10AM today. Mom being sick affects everyone in the house. Speaking of that, I’m a bit better. It’s day three of the added med and it would appear that the worst side effects might be subsiding, except for the migraine but even that is a bit better. I can deal with the enlarged chest, random emotional tears, and itchiness. The vomiting and headache are the two things that were really keeping me down. So, I’m feeling grateful and a bit more hopeful. Thank you for your prayers and kindness! ❤️