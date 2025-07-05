Sign up
Reminder to self:
Disconnection makes you stop reflecting and start reacting. It’s not because you’re a bad person. It’s because you’re lost in the noise.
Disconnection from awareness breeds reactivity. Connection with awareness invites response.
When you’re connected, you pause. You listen, and ask better questions. You observe your own patterns, and stop attacking or blaming others for theirs.
When you’re connected, you become a space of calm in a world of storms rather than another disruptive, destructive wave in a sea of chaos.
When you forget how to listen inward, when you stop grounding in self-awareness, you lose your anchor.
Check yourself before you wreck yourself. It’s not about being perfect. It’s about being aware.
Pause, and come back to yourself.
Reconnect, and become the clarity you’ve been searching for.
Remain connected, and become the clarity that helps to guide others home.
🕊️💜✨
📷 Shot handheld with Lumix GX-7 + Panasonic-Leica DG Macro Elmarit 45mm f/2.8 ASPH.
🛠️ VSCO (06, 2.5) + Lightroom (clarity +7 + watermark).
#VSCO #Lumix #LeicaMacro #Nature #Connection #Awareness #Stillness #Summer
5th Jul 25
