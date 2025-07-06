Sanctified Silence by catacosmosis
Sanctified Silence

The stillness here isn’t empty. It’s consecrated. This is where I always begin again, not with noise or force, but with reverence. A soft return. A breath held in light. A silence that knows.
6th July 2025 6th Jul 25

Christy

@catacosmosis
