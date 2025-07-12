Remotes, Reruns, and Reverence

Shot on a quiet Saturday night using ProCamera and iPhone 16, this black-and-white still captures more than just a cozy bed, a sparkly handmade pillow, and a pair of remotes. It captures a moment of stillness in the storm—a moment when the world outside feels heavy, but inside, there is comfort.



We piled into bed with anxious dogs, blankets, and extra dessert, letting an old war-era documentary flicker on in the background like a portal. The stories—once told to us by our grandparents—suddenly hit differently. We’re starting to get it now. Not just hear it. Not just imagine it. But feel it.



Because history isn’t distant anymore. It’s breathing down our necks. And somehow, in the middle of all that weight, we still find peace—in each other, in nostalgia, in the act of witnessing.



Documentary night turned into time travel. And all it took was a thunderstorm, a controller, and the ones we love.