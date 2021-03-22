Sign up
Pregnant Doppleganger
Taken back in fall of 2017 a couple months before i had my daughter
22nd March 2021
22nd Mar 21
CAT Carter19
ace
@catcarter19
I've missed you 365! Photography - I feel the best, most confident, most creative, most alive when I'm taking and editing photos. ...
65
photos
56
followers
151
following
11% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
11
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 5s
Taken
3rd November 2017 11:18am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
