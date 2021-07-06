Art in the loo

I’m currently with my family on vacation at the Oregon Coast in the beach house my grandparents built back in 1966. It has a cool, bohemian, hippy type vibe. This is a fish eye photo of my favorite room, the bathroom. My grandma chose each print and it’s location. Mona Lisa is about two feet above the toilet and you can see her mysterious face in the mirrors reflection as well. It’s funny how much seeing these works of art as wall paper influenced my love of art. I’ve been lucky enough to see some of these original paintings in museums and it’s always so exciting.