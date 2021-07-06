Previous
Next
Art in the loo by catcarter19
101 / 365

Art in the loo

I’m currently with my family on vacation at the Oregon Coast in the beach house my grandparents built back in 1966. It has a cool, bohemian, hippy type vibe. This is a fish eye photo of my favorite room, the bathroom. My grandma chose each print and it’s location. Mona Lisa is about two feet above the toilet and you can see her mysterious face in the mirrors reflection as well. It’s funny how much seeing these works of art as wall paper influenced my love of art. I’ve been lucky enough to see some of these original paintings in museums and it’s always so exciting.
6th July 2021 6th Jul 21

CAT Carter19

ace
@catcarter19
I've missed you 365! Photography - I feel the best, most confident, most creative, most alive when I'm taking and editing photos. ...
27% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

marlboromaam (Mags) ace
Very cool! I love it.
July 8th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise