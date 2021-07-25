Previous
Alter Egos by catcarter19
106 / 365

Alter Egos

Hi Family! I feel so far behind with comments and posting images and I'm just all stressed out about everything but I will be ok - thanks for letting me vent I feel better now :)
25th July 2021

ace
@catcarter19
Photography - I feel the best, most confident, most creative, most alive when I'm taking and editing photos.
Photo Details

kali ace
this is a good place to vent and release worries,
this is awesome by the way :)
July 25th, 2021  
Annie D ace
I am a huge fan of venting - glad you feel better
July 25th, 2021  
marlboromaam (Mags) ace
Neat! LOL! Venting is good for the pressure.
July 25th, 2021  
