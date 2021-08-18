Previous
Seer by catcarter19
119 / 365

Seer

Hi Family I’m so excited I got my phojo back - I was really struggling- taking photos but not feeling it. But tonight I felt that psychic zing zing when you start getting more and more inspired and excited.
I've missed you 365! Photography - I feel the best, most confident, most creative, most alive when I'm taking and editing photos. ...
