121 / 365
Birthday Girl
Happy Birthday to me I’m 46 which is crazy! Love you guys
20th August 2021
20th Aug 21
2
2
CAT Carter19
ace
@catcarter19
Photography - I feel the best, most confident, most creative, most alive when I'm taking and editing photos.
162
photos
80
followers
198
following
114
115
116
117
118
119
120
121
115
116
117
118
119
120
14
121
Views
6
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro
Taken
17th August 2021 7:25pm
red
,
portrait
,
face
,
birthday
,
abstract
,
surreal
,
modern
,
selfie
,
dreamscape
Iris N
ace
HBD!! Make sure to celebrate all day!
And if you ever come a bit south, we'll celebrate together...
Great selfie btw, a bit melancholy?
August 19th, 2021
howaussie
ace
Happy Birthday. Very creative shot.
August 19th, 2021
