Birthday Girl by catcarter19
121 / 365

Birthday Girl

Happy Birthday to me I’m 46 which is crazy! Love you guys
20th August 2021 20th Aug 21

CAT Carter19

ace
@catcarter19
I've missed you 365! Photography - I feel the best, most confident, most creative, most alive when I'm taking and editing photos. ...
Iris N ace
HBD!! Make sure to celebrate all day!
And if you ever come a bit south, we'll celebrate together...
Great selfie btw, a bit melancholy?
August 19th, 2021  
howaussie ace
Happy Birthday. Very creative shot.
August 19th, 2021  
