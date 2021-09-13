Sign up
128 / 365
Eye of the Needle
Space needle windows and glass floor
I’m so behind on uploads and comments please forgive me
13th September 2021
13th Sep 21
0
0
CAT Carter19
ace
@catcarter19
I've missed you 365! Photography - I feel the best, most confident, most creative, most alive when I'm taking and editing photos.
169
photos
82
followers
200
following
35% complete
121
122
123
124
125
126
127
128
Views
9
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro
Taken
13th September 2021 12:26pm
Tags
view
,
space
,
landscape
,
city
,
needle
,
seattle
,
cityscape
