Enchanted by catcarter19
6 / 365

Enchanted

For me, flowers are truly one of the delights of life. In the summer I almost always have a bouquet of flowers from our garden adorning our humble home. I know roses done to death but the reason is they are so damn enchanting
2nd March 2021 2nd Mar 21

CAT Carter19

@catcarter19
