Photo 755
A garden of roses
The sunset over the Dolomites turns on an amazing red light. This is Mount Cristallo shining with the last rays of today's sun
29th December 2019
29th Dec 19
0
0
Caterina
ace
@caterina
Year 2. This year I have retired from active work at the University. I was worried that I could be bored of even depressed, but...
1098
photos
124
followers
101
following
206% complete
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
X-T30
Taken
29th December 2019 4:26pm
sunset
,
mountains
,
italy
,
dolomites
