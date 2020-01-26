Previous
Once there was a lake by caterina
Once there was a lake

The lake of Misurina, in the Dolomites, is now frozen and the ice is covered with snow. There are signs everywhere cautioning that the ice is thin and that people should not walk on it. To no avail, as you see. The big building in the background is a pediatric hospital for children with chronic conditions: asthma in particular because at this altitude there are no pollens nor other molds. The quality of assistance is high, therefore we used to send the residents to stay there for a while in order to become familiar with the disease and its therapy.
Caterina

Peter H ace
Instant fav. Wonderful composition, and interesting info.
January 26th, 2020  
Caterina ace
@peadar Thank you. In your field of interest!
January 26th, 2020  
Saxa van Eijnsbergen ace
Stunning place, the yellow of the hospital pops!
January 26th, 2020  
