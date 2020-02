All means of transportation

I took this picture because of the interesting interplay of light and shadows, and the texture of the pavement, plus the bicycle in the foreground. Then, when processing the photo, I realized that, hidden in the shade, there was an electric monoscooter (what's the English name for it?), a wheelchair, a motorcycle, and a jeep. And feet of course! So, increasing the exposure, I opened a hole over the background for you to share the discovery with me. No need to say that it's BoB