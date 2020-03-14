Previous
A silver book by caterina
A silver book

Dedicated to my friends: Mona @mona65 who in my eyes was the only patent owner of this beautiful technique. But she told me and then wrote a few days ago https://365project.org/mona65/365/2020-03-10 that I'm allowed to post my attempt (I know, a lot less sophisticated, but fun nonetheless) and Junko @jyokota who taught me how to bring my mac back to life. So now I can post and process my photos (and read and go online on a larger screen than my phone). Precious advice to make lockdown easier.Thank you very very much to both of you!.
Much better on black, I believe
Caterina

@caterina
Year 2. This year I have retired from active work at the University. I was worried that I could be bored of even depressed, but...
