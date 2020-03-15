Previous
The Marmolada by caterina
The Marmolada

This is The highest mountain of the Dolomites, reaching 3300 meters above sea level. There is a glacier descending from the top towards valley, but in the last few years its size has vastly decreased. Taken again with the cell phone 😡
15th March 2020 15th Mar 20

Caterina

@caterina
Year 2. This year I have retired from active work at the University. I was worried that I could be bored of even depressed, but...
