Village under the stars

There isn't much choice for photography in lockdown. Last night I tried to take a picture of the stars. They are many and brilliant if I only point the lens to the sky towards the woods, but they are made paler by the lights of the village. However, I like the view and the mount Faloria that you can see, as a dark mass, on the right. Also, the lights of the huts on top of it are visible, similar to a stars. On black the stars shine more