She fled from lockdown by caterina
Photo 806

She fled from lockdown

A bubble left and went free to the mountains, but she didn’t resist much to the effort of the hike and soon burst!
2nd April 2020 2nd Apr 20

Caterina

@caterina
Year 2. This year I have retired from active work at the University. I was worried that I could be bored of even depressed, but...
william wooderson
Poor bubble... still, at least it tried!
April 2nd, 2020  
